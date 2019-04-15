Internet Economy Summit opens

Mrs Lam views an interactive feature at the summit.

More than 70 renowned experts, industry leaders and government officials from overseas, the Mainland and Hong Kong gathered to share their insights on global technology trends at the Internet Economy Summit 2019 .

They are also discussing business adoption in spurring the growth of the internet economy at the two-day summit.

With the theme “Digital Economy Redefines Our Future”, the event has six thematic forums on how data will fuel innovations in sectors including fintech, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, cyber security, as well as in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave opening remarks at the summit’s opening day today which featured two forums.

At the Visionary Forum, speakers enlightened the audience on ways businesses and the community can stay resilient amid technology disruptions.

Speakers included Amazon Web Services General Counsel Bob Kimball, Alibaba Global Business Group President Angel Zhao and Twitter Asia Pacific Vice President Maya Hari.

The summit comes as the Government is taking forward various initiatives to build Hong Kong into a smarter city.

Estonia is well known for deploying technology innovations to transform the nation into a digitally integrated and seamlessly connected country.

The country’s Global Affairs Director of Government Chief Information Officer Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs & Communications, Sandra Sarav, spoke about Estonia’s experience in leveraging new and emerging technologies to maximise value in government processes.

The Chambers Forum included keynote speeches by representatives from Microsoft and Sino Group, with four panel discussion sessions.

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the summit organised by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company.