Smart city tech showcased

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer is showcasing for the first time the smart lamppost and free electronic identity (eID) at the International ICT Expo’s Smart Government Pavilion.

The expo opened today and will run until April 16.

One of the highlights at the pavilion is a prototype of the smart lamppost which features a camera, sensors and smart devices.

The smart lampposts will collect real-time city data and commence service in phases from the middle of the year.

Another highlight is the demonstration of eID, which will be rolled out next year.

Visitors can try out the quick and simple online registration and learn about the usage of this single digital identity authentication for performing online transactions with government and commercial entities.

The office is also introducing the upcoming Smart Government Innovation Lab and the city dashboard at the expo.

The Smart Lab will invite ideas on how to use innovative information technology applications and product suggestions to address challenges in public services, while the city dashboard will present livelihood-related open data such as those on traffic, weather and air quality on interactive charts and maps via data.gov.hk.