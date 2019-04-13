Police Force commended

Secretary for Security John Lee (second right), accompanied by the Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (first right), meets graduates after a passing-out parade at the Police College.

Secretary for Security John Lee today inspected a passing-out parade at the Police College where 34 probationary inspectors and 194 recruit police constables graduated.

Mr Lee praised the Police for their dedication in serving the community and maintaining a stable law and order situation in Hong Kong, making it one of the safest cities in the world.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Lee said a total of 54,225 crime cases were recorded last year, 3.2% less than the figure for 2017. The figure was the lowest in 45 years.

The number of crimes per 100,000 people in 2018 stood at 728 cases, a decrease of 4% when compared with 2017, and was a record low in the past 49 years.

Mr Lee noted that the situation of global terrorism has become increasingly complex in recent years. Although the threat level of Hong Kong being subject to terrorist attack is "moderate", he said the Government must stay vigilant and continuously enhance the city’s capability and preparedness to combat terrorism.

The Inter-departmental Counter-terrorism Unit established by the Security Bureau last year held its first large-scale counter-terrorism exercise last month to strengthen Hong Kong’s counter-terrorism deployment and capability, he added.

Mr Lee hoped the graduates would uphold the force's values and fine tradition, remain steadfast in their duties and further reinforce the achievements of the Police.