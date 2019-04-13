Robot system wins int'l prizes

The system uses cameras, sensors and robotic arms for placing and collecting traffic cones and lanterns on public roads.

Chief Highway Engineer (Research & Development) Terrie Hung (third right) receives two awards at the 47th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva in Switzerland for an intelligent robotic system.

The Highways Department yesterday won two awards for its intelligent robotic system at the 47th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva in Switzerland.

The system, co-invented and built by the department and the Productivity Council, was awarded the Honorable Mention Prize of the Chinese Delegation for Invention & Innovation, and a Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury.

This comes after it won the Gold Award of the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2019 – Smart Mobility Award (Smart Transportation Stream) last week.

The intelligent robotic system, the first of its kind in the world, is fitted with cameras, sensors and robotic arms to understand its surroundings with full cognitive abilities for placing and collecting traffic cones and lanterns on public roads.

Given that staff may face higher risk when setting up and collecting traffic cones and lanterns on public roads late at night, the department has been studying the use of advanced technology to adopt an automated approach to replace those working in more dangerous situations.

Held annually, the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva has been recognised as the most important innovation and technology exhibition of its kind.

This year's exhibition runs until April 14 and has attracted more than 800 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions presenting more than 1,000 inventions.