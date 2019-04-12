SJ visits Paris, Luxembourg

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (right), accompanied by Judge Christopher Vajda, tours the European Union Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng visited Paris and Luxembourg over the past two days to promote Hong Kong as a deal-making and dispute resolution services centre.

Upon her arrival in Paris yesterday, Ms Cheng met members of the National Assembly of France and attended a business luncheon organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

She also attended a conference co-organised by the Department of Justice and the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre to promote Hong Kong as deal maker and dispute resolver.

The Secretary for Justice then joined a cocktail reception hosted by Invest Hong Kong to meet the legal and business sectors in Paris.

Ms Cheng departed for Luxembourg today to visit the European Union Court of Justice where she met Judge Christopher Vajda, Judge Bay Larsen and Advocate General Eleanor Sharpston.

She said the principle of "one country, two systems", the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary have been upheld under the Basic Law since Hong Kong's return to the Motherland.

Ms Cheng will return to Paris to continue her itinerary in the French capital until April 15 when she will proceed to The Hague.