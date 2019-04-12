Edward Yau visits Kwun Tong

Mr Yau (left) tours the Fly the Flyover 02 and 03 near the Kwun Tong waterfront.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) chats with entrepreneurs.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau visited a business incubator and cultural facilities in Kwun Tong today.

He first visited TusPark Hong Kong where he was briefed on its operations, services and facilities.

Launched in 2015, the business incubator supports innovation and technology startups and helps them explore the markets of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and South East Asia by providing co-working spaces, cross-border resources and information sharing services.

Mr Yau also chatted with entrepreneurs there to learn about their experiences in starting up businesses.

He then proceeded to the Fly the Flyover 02 and 03 near the Kwun Tong waterfront, where he visited various facilities, managed by a non-profit making organisation, including an open stage, a gallery and urban farms.

To better utilise the unused spaces beneath the Kwun Tong Bypass, the Energizing Kowloon East Office initiated the "Fly the Flyover Operation" to convert the sites for creative, arts and cultural uses.

The Fly the Flyover 02 and 03 provides venues for different parties to organise cultural performances and activities and opens up the fenced-off space for public enjoyment, injecting vibrancy into the waterfront.

Mr Yau commended the project for its creativity in bringing arts and culture into the community.

He also met District Councillors to talk about smart city development and telecommunications and broadcasting.