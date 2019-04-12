Support for fugitive bill sought

Secretary for Security John Lee said the Government will solicit legislators’ support for the proposed extradition law changes.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Lee said he understands there are different views about the suggested revisions to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.

“My colleagues and also colleagues in the Department of Justice have been working hard to prepare for the Bills Committee which is likely to be convened very soon.

“All these views, of course, are being examined by us to see how our eventual government proposal will be discussed and explained in the Bills Committee.”

Mr Lee reiterated the proposed legal changes are necessary as there is a pressing need to deal with the suspect involved in the Taiwan murder case.

“We must do these things to ensure that people who have committed serious offences do face the justice they deserve, and also at the same time to ensure citizens of Hong Kong are protected from people who have committed serious crimes.”

People who may be subject to surrender will have all their legal and human rights safeguarded, Mr Lee added.