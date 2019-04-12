FS ends US visit

Financial Secretary Paul Chan concluded his visit to the US by meeting representatives of innovation and technology (I&T) enterprises and a related organisation in San Francisco.

Mr Chan met Google representatives to discuss ways to promote artificial intelligence, deep learning, smart city initiatives and the firm's research and development (R&D).

He said that given the keen global competition for technology talents, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government spares no effort in building a thriving I&T ecosystem, enriching the talent pool and contributing to the development of an international I&T hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mr Chan said the HKSAR Government rolled out the Technology Talent Admission Scheme to expedite the admission of such talents and enterprises to take part in R&D in Hong Kong. Participating enterprises must employ local staff and interns concurrently while bringing talents into the city.

A talent list setting out the professions needed most for Hong Kong's economic development has also been promulgated and immigration facilitation is provided to eligible persons to attract them to the city, he added.

Mr Chan also had lunch with representatives of the Bay Area Council, an organisation dedicated to promoting San Francisco Bay Area development and maintaining its competitiveness.

Highlighting the opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong’s role in the development of an international I&T hub in the bay area, he urged the organisation to set up a presence in Hong Kong to foster closer ties between the two bay areas.

The Financial Secretary exchanged views on I&T training with the founder and the senior management of an online learning platform. The platform has arranged thousands of online learning courses and partnered with the Hong Kong Productivity Council to provide courses to small and medium-sized enterprises in Hong Kong.

Mr Chan also gave an update on Hong Kong’s latest developments to a global American law firm, which has over 1,000 lawyers and runs a business assisting enterprises to list.

He gave an overview of the city’s advantage as a preferred listing platform for emerging and innovative enterprises, adding he is pleased the firm chose to launch in Hong Kong.

Mr Chan wrapped up his US trip by attending a dinner with over 100 Hong Kong people living in San Francisco to learn about their daily lives.