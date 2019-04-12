HK SciFest fosters STEM culture

HK SciFest 2019 opened today under the theme of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

It aims to deepen public understanding of STEM education, enhance students' interest in science, and make contributions to Hong Kong's innovation and technology development.

At the opening ceremony, Leisure & Cultural Services Director Michelle Li said the Government has carried out several initiatives to foster innovation and technology development in Hong Kong, under which STEM education is of great importance.

To tie in with the theme, the Science Museum will turn into a STEM hub during the Easter holidays to provide the public with a series of STEM-themed activities.

In addition, Croucher Science Week will continue to present interesting science drama shows and workshops, while visitors are also welcome to join the Fun Science Carnival.

HK SciFest is presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and organised by the Science Museum.

Activities include field visits, exhibitions, guided tours, science workshops, science drama shows, lectures, science film shows, experiment classes and science competitions.



HK SciFest runs until April 28.

