Gov’t probes primary school

The Government will monitor the implementation of remedial measures adopted by a primary school that is suspected of misappropriating funds collected from pupils for overseas trips.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung told reporters today that the Education Bureau started looking into the case of Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School before it was reported by the media.

He said the scope of investigations also includes whether the school complied with government guidelines in tendering procedures and staff promotions.

“We did find out that there were some irregularities, and so we have already issued a letter to the Incorporated Management Committee and advised them that they had breached some of the guidelines and they had to have some remedial actions.

“And they actually have replied to us that they would take some remedial actions.

“At this stage, we will be following up and make sure that what they have promised us to do will be implemented and followed up closely.”