Easter travellers to exceed 6m

The Immigration Department estimates about 6.1 million passengers will pass through Hong Kong's control points during the Easter holiday.

About 79%, or 4.8 million passengers, are expected to pass through land boundary control points.

The number of outbound passengers using land boundary control points is forecast to peak on April 19, with 657,000 passengers leaving Hong Kong, while the number of inbound travellers will reach its highest on April 21, with an expected 552,000 arrivals.

Lo Wu is expected to be the busiest control point with an estimated 1.54 million or a daily average of 309,000 passengers passing through.

The daily average forecast for the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line and Shenzhen Bay control points is 192,000 and 150,000 passengers.

The department will deploy staff to operate extra clearance counters and kiosks to cope with the heavy traffic.

Additional security guards will also be deployed to provide crowd management support.

The department, the Police, the Customs & Excise Department and the Mass Transit Railway Corporation will set up a joint command centre at the Lo Wu Control Point to make necessary arrangements.