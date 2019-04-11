CS visits ArchSD

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (second right) visits the Architectural Services Department.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited the Architectural Services Department to learn about its work and contribution to the development of public facilities.

Mr Cheung learned about the design and structure services provided by the department’s Architectural Branch to government buildings, particularly the use of building information modelling (BIM) in project management to enhance communication between architects, engineers and construction partners.

He was pleased the department received a Hong Kong BIM Award in 2017 for the Kai Tak Refuse Collection Point project.

Later, Mr Cheung was updated by the Property Services Branch on its project management services to buildings and facilities undergoing maintenance and refurbishment works.

He also visited the Project Management Branch to learn about the latest progress of the Hospital Development Plan projects and the application of modular integrated construction.

The new construction method enables most labour-intensive and time-consuming construction processes to be completed at off-site prefabrication yards and helps increase construction productivity.

The Chief Secretary later met front-line staff and encouraged them to apply new technologies and innovative building methods to develop community facilities.