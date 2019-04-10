CE meets Hebei Governor

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Hebei Governor Xu Qin at Government House today.

Welcoming Mr Xu’s first visit to Hong Kong in his capacity as Hebei Governor with a delegation, Mrs Lam said she was pleased to meet him for the fourth time since she took office, which is a testimony to the importance the two places attach to their relations.

She said they attended the “Sharing new opportunities in national strategy, creating a new chapter in Hebei-Hong Kong cooperation” conference today, where response to promotion activities was overwhelming.

Mrs Lam said she was pleased to learn that the delegation will sign co-operation agreements with enterprises, organisations and institutions.

The delegation will also attend business matching activities.

She added the Central Government promulgated the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in February, and Hong Kong will leverage its advantages in areas such as finance and innovation and technology to play an active role in the bay area development.

The Chief Executive also noted that the Central Government is committed to advancing the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Cooperative Development in which Hebei plays an important role.

She hoped that Hebei will make use of Hong Kong as a platform to seek foreign investments and establish support facilities to take forward its development blueprint and boost the co-operative development of the bay area and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.