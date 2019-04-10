3 new measles cases reported

April 10, 2019

Three more people have contracted measles, including one who works at the airport.

 

The airport worker, a 24-year-old man, had travelled to Japan during the incubation period but did not travel during the communicable period.

 

The other two cases involve a two-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man.

 

The girl did not travel during the incubation and communicable periods, while the 31-year-old travelled to Taiwan during the incubation period.

 

As of 6pm today, 8,027 measles shots have been given out at the airport’s vaccination stations.

 

