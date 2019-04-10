CE meets Thai princess

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (third right) meets Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand (third left) at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand and hosted a lunch for her at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Princess Sirindhorn's visit to Hong Kong to participate in the Lui Che Woo Prize Council meeting, and thanked the Princess for her staunch support for the prize.

The Chief Executive said she has visited Thailand three times since she took office, including a February trip to attend the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Bangkok.

With the establishment of the office and following the completion of the ratification process of the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Agreement signed between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Mrs Lam believes relations between Hong Kong and Thailand as well as ASEAN will be deepened.