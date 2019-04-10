Joshua Law visits Tuen Mun

Mr Law inspects the operation of a stair climber at the Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service-Hong Kong.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law meets youngsters at the Tuen Mun District Council Yan Oi Tong Youth Space.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today met young people and learnt about services for the elderly during a visit to Tuen Mun.

At the Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service-Hong Kong, Mr Law learnt about its stairs climbing service for people with decreased mobility living in old buildings.

The service helps elderly people take part in social and leisure activities and improves their quality of life.

Mr Law then visited the Tuen Mun District Council Yan Oi Tong Youth Space where he spoke with young people.

The youth space provides training and workshops for youngsters to encourage them to serve the community in innovative ways.

Mr Law also met Tuen Mun District Council members.