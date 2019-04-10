Voter register loss unacceptable

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said it is unacceptable that the Registration & Electoral Office did not report the loss of a Register of Electors for the 2016 Legislative Council General Election.

Speaking to the media today, Mrs Lam said the loss of such an important record is unacceptable.

The lost register contains personal information of about 8,000 voters.

The Chief Executive added it is unacceptable that the loss was not reported to the office’s senior management, the Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs, or to herself.

Mrs Lam also said she has reminded secretaries and bureau heads to be open and transparent, conduct comprehensive investigations, and find ways to prevent recurrence, when handling such incidents.