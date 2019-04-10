Winter flu season ends

The Centre for Health Protection today announced the end of the winter influenza season.

The winter flu period began in early January with activity peaking in mid to late January and decreasing in early April, the centre said.

The predominant virus this season was influenza A(H1).

There were 601 severe adult influenza cases reported with 356 deaths. For children, 24 severe cases with one death were reported in the same period.

Despite the winter influenza season ending, the centre reminded people to maintain personal, hand and environmental hygiene to guard against respiratory illnesses and other infectious diseases.