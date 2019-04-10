‘Insurance connect’ plan mooted

The “insurance connect” initiative could be implemented first, as part of the mutual access to financial products between Hong Kong and other Greater Bay Area cities, Acting Financial Secretary James Lau said today.

The Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area supports enhanced connectivity in the bay area with respect to financial products, which would include insurance.

Speaking to the media, Mr Lau said the initiative may include medical and motor insurance products.

There is no timetable for it, but he hopes the initiative could be implemented as soon as possible.