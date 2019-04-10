Garden for abortuses to open

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department's first facility for keeping abortuses will be commissioned on April 11.

The Garden of Forever Love at Wo Hop Shek, Fanling, provides 300 keeping spaces for abortuses of less than 24 weeks' gestation.

A stand for offering flowers, a board for placing best wishes cards and a wall for mounting commemorative plaques are also provided.

The service is free. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from tomorrow.

The department said the Government has been actively examining proposals to improve the handling of abortuses in a holistic manner, adding the new facility, named Garden of Forever Love, symbolises long-lasting care and love.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today viewed the garden.

“The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has planned to further increase this type of facility in other columbarium, perhaps some of the new columbarium or new facilities within existing columbarium.”

Click here for details of the new facility.

Call 2570 4318 or 2365 5321 for enquiries.



Apart from the government facility, two private cemeteries, namely Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery at Cape Collinson and Tsuen Wan Chinese Permanent Cemetery, are also providing similar services.