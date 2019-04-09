Kevin Yeung commends students

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung views award-winning works of the Forty Years of Reform & Opening-up Project Learning Award Scheme.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today attended the award presentation ceremony and project exhibition for an award scheme on the reform and opening up of the country.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony, Mr Yeung said the Forty Years of Reform & Opening-up Project Learning Award Scheme held by the Education Bureau received an overwhelming response.

More than 230 teams, including students from sister schools and non-Chinese speaking students, from a total of 115 primary and secondary schools participated in the scheme.

He commended the students’ outstanding performance in their projects, which demonstrated the extraordinary achievements of the Mainland and Hong Kong in the past four decades during the country's reform and opening up.

Mr Yeung added the students have enriched their knowledge of the country’s reform in recent years by participating in the award scheme.

He expressed the hope that young people can grasp new opportunities arising from the Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Click here for the list of winners.