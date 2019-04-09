Pay survey suggestions accepted

The Acting Chief Executive-in-Council today decided to fully accept the recommendations in a report on the Review on Civil Service Pay Level Survey & Starting Salaries Survey.

The Government invited the Standing Commission on Civil Service Salaries & Conditions of Service to conduct the review in April 2017.

The commission submitted its report on the review to the Chief Executive in December last year.

Major recommendations in the report include keeping the existing methodologies for the Pay Level Survey and Starting Salaries Survey but with enhancements such as a more precise job family categorisation.

It also proposed continuing to conduct the Pay Level Survey once every six years, but to conduct the Starting Salaries Survey when necessary in response to specific circumstances, instead of triennially.

Such circumstances include rapid and unforeseeable changes to the local economy that may have a significant and lasting impact on the employment market including the civil service.

The Civil Service Bureau said the Government’s full acceptance of the commission’s recommendations will improve data sufficiency and representativeness of future surveys.