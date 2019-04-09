FS begins US trip

Financial Secretary Paul Chan began his visit to the US by meeting a government official as well as the management of Microsoft Corporation and a video game technology institute in Seattle.

Mr Chan met Senior Deputy Mayor of Seattle Michael Fong to discuss the promotion of innovation and technology (I&T) and smart city initiatives and gave him a update on the latest transport infrastructure in Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development plan.

Noting that Seattle is one of the US’ high-tech hubs with a fast-growing startup community, Mr Chan said he would visit several I&T enterprises there to tap into the country's successful experience.

He also noted the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government spares no effort in developing I&T with a focus on biotechnology, artificial intelligence, smart city and fintech.

The HKSAR Government has allocated sufficient resources with a commitment of over $100 billion in this aspect, he added.

Mr Chan then visited the DigiPen Institute of Technology that offers the world’s first bachelor's degree on video game development and nurtures talents for developing 3D games and simulation software.

Noting that Hong Kong is determined to develop creative industries and e-sports, he welcomed DigiPen to offer programmes in Hong Kong in collaboration with local tertiary institutes.

Mr Chan also met the management of Microsoft for an update on the latest AI developments and the company’s measures in promoting research and development and I&T education in Hong Kong.

He expressed hope Microsoft will continue to work with different Hong Kong sectors in boosting I&T development and startups as well as promoting the development of an international I&T hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with Hong Kong's advantages.

Mr Chan also attended a gala reception and dinner to mark the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Seattle.