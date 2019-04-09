CE meets Japanese PM

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and spoke at a symposium on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in Tokyo today before concluding her visit to Japan.

During her meeting with Mr Abe, Mrs Lam thanked the Japanese Government for its arrangements and assistance, making it possible for her to have two fruitful visits to Japan within half a year.

She said the main objective of this visit was to attend the Symposium on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area held by the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau governments.

Mrs Lam added she was pleased the response to the symposium from various sectors in Japan was overwhelming with more than 1,000 participants, noting that it was a testimony to the interest of many Japanese enterprises and people in participating in the bay area development.

The Chief Executive also highlighted that Hong Kong and Japan enjoy close ties in trade, economic affairs and people-to-people exchanges, adding that she believed both places could further enhance co-operation, in particular in the provision of elderly care services to respond to the challenge of an ageing population.

Both leaders also exchanged views on other issues including food safety at the meeting.

Mrs Lam had earlier attended the Symposium on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area where she delivered a keynote speech.

She briefed the participants on the background and favourable conditions of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, and Hong Kong's competitive strengths and important role in the Greater Bay Area.

The Chief Executive encouraged Japanese enterprises to make use of Hong Kong as a platform to explore the business opportunities in the bay area, and expressed hope for enhanced co-operation with Japan on innovation and technology.