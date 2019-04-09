Voter register loss to be reviewed

The Electoral Affairs Commission will conduct a thorough review into the loss of a Register of Electors for the 2016 Legislative Council General Election.

The Registration & Electoral Office today confirmed that the elector register of the polling station located at SKH Tsing Yi Estate Ho Chak Wan Primary School could not be found after a thorough search.

The office has reported the case to the Police and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

Speaking to the media, the office’s Chief Electoral Officer Wong See-man said the concerned register contains personal information of about 8,000 electors assigned to that polling station.

Mr Wong added the office will learn from this incident and follow up on it in a serious manner to prevent recurrence.

It will also notify all affected electors, review the voter registration information on the register, and send letters to government departments and organisations which have frequent handling of personal data to alert them of the incident.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip expressed regret over the incident and apologised to those affected.

“I understand that the way the Registration & Electoral Office handles the matter is disappointing.

“Public elections in Hong Kong have all along been held in an open, fair and honest way. There is no question of compromising people's confidence because of any wrongdoing.”

Mr Nip said he has requested the office to fully co-operate with the Police and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data in their investigations.

He said if the incident involved human errors or a deliberate cover-up, the bureau will handle the matter in accordance with the established disciplinary mechanism.

The commission in a statement today expressed grave concern over the incident.

It tasked the Registration & Electoral Office to fully co-operate in the related investigations and submit a detailed report.

The commission is expected to complete its review on the electoral arrangements as well as the office’s overall management in eight weeks.