Gov’t duty to enact Article 23
April 9, 2019
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has the constitutional duty to enact Article 23 of the Basic Law and it will take the matter forward when the time is right.
Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung made the statement before attending today’s Executive Council meeting.
He said enacting the legislation is a sensitive and complicated matter, adding the SAR Government has to take stock of the situation and take the matter forward at an appropriate time.