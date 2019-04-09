LegCo examines budget estimates

The Legislative Council’s Finance Committee is examining the Estimates of Expenditure 2019-20 this week, Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said today.

The expenditure proposals in the 2019-20 Budget are consolidated in the Estimates of Expenditure.

Speaking to the media before the Executive Council meeting, Mr Cheung said the committee received more than 7,200 questions from lawmakers on the estimates.

Many of the questions are related to livelihood issues, he added.

Mr Cheung said bureau secretaries will attend the meetings to reply to the lawmakers' questions in relation to the estimates.