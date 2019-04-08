CE visits Tokyo

Mrs Lam (back row, second left) and Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua (back row, second right) witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong and the China Enterprises Association in Japan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam toured the University of Tokyo and nursing homes on her Japan visit today.

In the morning, Mrs Lam visited the University of Tokyo's startup support facilities and encouraged the school to deepen collaboration with Hong Kong universities, particularly on innovation and technology.

Mrs Lam then visited two nursing homes where she learned about the operation of intelligent equipment for improving elderly people’s communication and mobility.

Noting that both places are facing the challenge of an ageing population, she said there is much Hong Kong can learn from Japan's experience in the provision of elderly care services.

Mrs Lam also toured the National Cancer Center Japan, which is committed to promoting genomic medicine for cancer treatment.

She expressed the hope that the centre would boost collaboration with the Steering Committee on Genomic Medicine in Hong Kong.

The steering committee was established by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government at the end of 2017 to lead the study on strategies for developing genomic medicine.

In the evening, Mrs Lam and Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong and the China Enterprises Association in Japan to enhance collaboration and exchanges.