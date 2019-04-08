5 new measles cases reported

Five more people have contracted measles, including three who work at the airport.

The three airport workers include a 25-year-old woman and two men aged 23 and 29. The woman had contact with a measles patient and travelled to Japan during the incubation period.

The 23-year-old man travelled to South Korea during the communicable period, while the 29-year-old did not travel during the incubation and communicable periods.

The fourth patient is a 28-year-old pregnant woman who did not travel during the incubation and communicable periods.

The last case is an imported one involving a 41-year-old man who travelled to the Philippines during the incubation and communicable periods.

As of 6pm today, 7,977 shots have been given out at the airport’s vaccination stations.

