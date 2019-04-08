Belarus visa-free access extended

The visa-free period for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport holders to Belarus will be extended to 30 days from 14 days starting on April 10.

Likewise, the visa-free period for Belarus passport holders visiting the HKSAR will be extended from 14 days to 30.

To foster co-operation and exchanges between the city and Belt & Road countries, the HKSAR Government has been in discussion with relevant authorities, and in the past two years, eight countries have granted visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to HKSAR passport holders, the Immigration Department said.

These countries are Togo, Barbados, Belarus, Antigua & Barbuda, Bolivia, Myanmar, Panama and Armenia.

The arrangements will bring greater convenience to travellers from the HKSAR and these countries, it added.

As of today, 165 countries and territories have granted visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to HKSAR passport holders.

