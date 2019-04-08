E-sports licence rules set

The Guidance Note on Application for Exemption of E-Sports Venues from the Licence Requirement under the Amusement Game Centres Ordinance was published today, and the Home Affairs Department's Office of the Licensing Authority will now accept applications for exemption.

It sets out the definition of e-sports and e-sports venues, general considerations to be taken into account when processing the applications for exemption, safety requirements of the premises and other requirements, and application procedures.

The department said the Government strives to promote the development of e-sports.

Considering that e-sports venues may be subject to regulation under the Amusement Game Centres Ordinance, but applying some of the licensing requirements under the ordinance to e-sports venues may hinder the long-term development of the e-sports industry, the Government adopts an appropriate mechanism to exempt e-sports venues from the requirements of the Amusement Game Centres Licence.

The licensing authority will provide one-stop services to process exemption applications.

Click here for the guidance note and application form.