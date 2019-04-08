CAD to hold open days

People will be able to visit the Air Traffic Control Tower Simulator during the Civil Aviation Department’s open days.

Residents will be able to experience the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower Simulator during the Civil Aviation Department’s open days from April 25 to 27.

The simulator, which features a 360-degree digital panel, provides a realistic simulation of the airport’s ATC Tower, and is used for training by ATC officers.

Visitors will also be able to step into the shoes of ATC officers and visualise aircraft taking off and landing using the simulated exhibit of digital tower facilities and an interactive controllers’ working position.

The open house event will be held to support the HK SciFest 2019 presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department.

Those interested in attending the open days can apply here by April 18.