Customs seize $16.5m rhino horn

Customs officers seize $16.5 million-worth of rhino horn and cut pieces.

Customs officers seized 82.5 kg of rhino horn and cut pieces worth an estimated $16.5 million from transshipment cargo at the Hong Kong International Airport.

This a record high seizure of suspected rhino horn by Hong Kong Customs in five years.

Customs officers found the rhino horn in cargo declared as "auto parts", which was from South Africa with Malaysia as its destination.

The case has been handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department.

People smuggling endangered species face a fine of up to $10 million and a 10-year jail sentence.