Police recruitment day held

A recruitment day held at Police Headquarters attracted 2,010 applications for the post of Probationary Inspectors, Recruit Police Constables and Auxiliary Police Constables.

The event today provided a one-stop service to applicants, shortening the time required for the recruitment process.

The Police Force will recruit 1,815 police officers, comprising 195 Probationary Inspectors and 1,620 Recruit Police Constables, as well as 320 Auxiliary Police Force Constables, in the 2019-20 financial year.

Applications can be made throughout the year.

