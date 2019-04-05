People urged to stay active

The Department of Health today urged people to be physically active regularly.

The announcement comes in support of the annual World Day for Physical Activity on April 6.

It said physical inactivity is one of the leading behavioural risk factors for non-communicable diseases such as cancers, heart diseases, stroke, diabetes and chronic respiratory illnesses.

Maintaining regular physical activity starting from childhood and into the adult years will bring tremendous health benefits, the department said.

Benefits include increased physical fitness, reduced body fat and a lower risk of developing cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

The department added most people can easily be physically active in their daily lives.

When taking public transport, people can get off a stop earlier and walk the rest of the way to their destination. They can also take the stairs instead of escalators or lifts, or do housework such as mopping the floor.

Last December, the department launched the one-year Healthy Hong Kong 2025 Move for Health Campaign, to encourage the public to be more physically active.

