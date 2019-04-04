7 more measles cases reported

Seven more people have contracted measles, including two who work at the airport.

The two airport workers include a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman. The woman travelled to Taipei during the incubation period.

Of the five remaining patients, three are men aged between 22 and 31.

They travelled to places including Shenzhen, Macau, Vietnam and Japan during the incubation or communicable periods.

The last two cases involve an 11-month-old baby boy and a two-year-old girl. The boy resided in Shenzhen during the incubation period, while the girl travelled there during the communicable period.

All the patients are in stable condition.

As of 5pm today, 7,878 shots have been given out at the airport’s vaccination stations.

