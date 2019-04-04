CE hails ICT Awards winners

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today commended the winners of the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2019 for their outstanding inventions and applications.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Lam said information and communications technology is a core component in many smart city applications.

She encouraged the winners to continue their commitment to innovation and technology excellence and create a better future for the community.

Mrs Lam also said the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will be the perfect place for innovators to turn their data and ideas into products and services.

“We have put in place various support schemes for our young entrepreneurs. Just last month, the Guangdong Province announced that they would offer young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and Macau the same training, capital and rental support as those available to Guangdong young people.”

The Chief Executive presented the Award of the Year to Redspots Creative (Hong Kong) Co Ltd, while Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang presented prizes to the winners of the eight award categories.

