9 pre-sale consents issued

The Lands Department issued nine pre-sale consents for residential developments in the first quarter of this year.

The nine pre-sale consents were issued for eight residential developments, involving 3,880 units.

One development in Sai Kung comprising five residential units is expected to be completed this year.

Three developments in Yau Tong, Sha Tin and Lantau Island comprising a total of 670 units are due for completion in 2020.

Three developments in Ho Man Tin, Ma Tau Kok and Tai Po and two phases of one phased development in Tuen Mun, comprising a total of 3,205 units, are expected to be completed in 2021.

By the end of March, 24 applications for pre-sale consent for residential developments with a total of 10,232 units and one application for pre-sale consent for non-residential developments were being processed.