HZMB toll-free for Ching Ming

Small passenger vehicles can use the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) for free from April 5 to 7, the Transport Department announced today.

According to the HZMB Authority’s notification, small passenger vehicles travelling to the Zhuhai or Macao Ports via the bridge will not be required to pay the RMB150 toll during the three-day period, the department said.

Small passenger vehicles are private and hire cars with a maximum of seven seats, including the driver's seat.

Click here for more information.