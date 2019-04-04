Gov't vigilant against landslips

There were 253 reported landslides in 2018, up from 152 cases in 2017, but lower than the annual average of 300 over the past 25 years.

Most of the landslides in 2018 affected roads, footpaths and squatters, but caused no casualties.

The Civil Engineering & Development Department reminded residents to be vigilant about slope safety as urbanisation, slope degradation and extreme weather have increased the risk of landslide.

Speaking to the media today, the department's Geotechnical Engineering Office Deputy Head (Island) Au Yeung Yan-sang said the Government implemented the Landslip Prevention & Mitigation Programme in 2010 to deal with landslide risks.

The annual targets of the programme are to upgrade 150 Government man-made slopes, conduct safety-screening studies for 100 private man-made slopes, and implement studies and necessary risk mitigation works for 30 natural hillside catchments.

Mr Au Yeung said: “Regarding extreme weather, definitely we are very concerned. So we have developed some important strategies to deal with extreme weather.

“And while it is very difficult to predict now when extreme events would occur, we need to closely monitor the weather conditions with the Hong Kong Observatory particularly during the wet season.”

Chief Geotechnical Engineer Jenny Yeung advised slope owners to complete all routine inspection and necessary slope maintenance and repair works, including clearance of drainage channels, before the wet season starts.

The Geotechnical Engineering Office, together with the Security Bureau and eight government departments and organisations will jointly organise the year-long Safer Living 2.0 - Reducing Natural Disasters public education campaign to bolster public understanding of natural hazards.