FS to visit US

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will depart for the United States on April 7 for a four-day visit to strengthen ties between Hong Kong and the US in innovation and technology (I&T).

He will begin his visit programme in Seattle on April 8 and head to San Francisco the following day.

Mr Chan will visit I&T companies focusing on different areas and meet the companies’ management and US officials to exchange views on promoting economic development through developing I&T.

He will attend a gala reception and dinner to mark the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Seattle, and speak on the latest I&T developments in Hong Kong at a business seminar.

Mr Chan will also meet members of the Hong Kong community in San Francisco.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will act as Financial Secretary during his absence.