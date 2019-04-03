More measles cases reported

Three more people have contracted measles, including two who work at the airport and one who is the father of a previously confirmed case.

The first two cases involve a 45-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, while the third patient, aged 27, is the father of an eight-month-old baby who was found to have measles in late March.

The three patients had headache and rash and were hospitalised earlier this week.

The 31-year-old man travelled to Cambodia during the incubation period and the communicable period.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old radiographer at Princess Margaret Hospital who was confirmed to have contracted measles yesterday is in stable condition.

As of 5pm today, 7,770 shots have been given out at the airport’s vaccination stations.

