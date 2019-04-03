FS visits Central & Western

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (back row, centre) meets young people at the Central & Western District Promenade.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited startups and community facilities in Central & Western District today.

Mr Chan first toured a co-working space and spoke with young entrepreneurs operating social enterprises to learn about their experiences in achieving social objectives through cross-sector collaboration.

Mr Chan then walked along the Central & Western District Promenade.

He said the Government is committed to making Hong Kong a more ideal place to live by adopting a forward-looking approach in pursuing harbourfront enhancement and vigorously seeking to open up continuous and accessible harbourfront promenades.

He also chatted with members of a district youth network at the promenade and welcomed suggestions from young people on how to improve district facilities.

He said the Government aims to develop a diversified economy to create more opportunities for young people.

Before wrapping up his visit, Mr Chan met District Councillors to exchange views on livelihood and development issues.