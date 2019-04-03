Joshua Law visits correctional facility

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre today to get an update on the Correctional Services Department's work and the challenges staff face.

Mr Law met Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming and directorate staff to learn about the department's work in providing safe custody and promoting rehabilitation work.

He then toured the dayroom and the hospital of the centre. He was briefed by front-line staff on their duties including supervising people in custody and providing health care for them.

Mr Law also watched tactical demonstrations by a Regional Response Team, which was established in 2016 to assist in safeguarding the institutions’ security and escort high-security-risk people in custody.

During a tea gathering with staff, he encouraged them to continue upholding high ethical and moral standards in serving the community.