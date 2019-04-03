HK set for 5G development

The Government is promoting the 5G mobile network's development by opening up its premises to mobile service operators under a pilot scheme, Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan said.

Mr Chan told legislators today the pilot scheme, launched in March, has identified more than 1,000 government premises where mobile service operators can install 5G base stations.

The Government will consider whether to provide more premises based on the response to the pilot scheme and its progress, Mr Chan said.

He added the 5G network is an important telecommunications infrastructure in Hong Kong with immense potential for business services and smart city applications.

The Government and the Communications Authority are promoting 5G developments in Hong Kong on various fronts, including the supply of spectrum, support for technical trial and implementation of facilitation measures.