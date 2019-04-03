Auto parking sites mulled

The Government is actively contemplating the installation of automated parking systems at three sites, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said.

Replying to questions at the Legislative Council today, Mr Chan said a consultancy study was commissioned in early 2018 to identify six suitable suites that can provide different types of automated car parks.

The Transport Department is actively contemplating the installation of such systems at a short-term tenancy in Tsuen Wan, an open space at the Yen Chow Street-Tung Chau Street junction in Sham Shui Po and the proposed government building on Chung Kong Road in Sheung Wan.

Mr Chan said district consultations will be conducted as soon as possible for the sites.

Regarding the three remaining sites, he added the department will explore their preliminary technical feasibility before making a public announcement.

An automated parking system will be equipped with mechanical devices such as an express elevator and a revolving platform for transportation of vehicles, as well as an apparatus that allows for the automatic location and retrieval of parked vehicles.

Compared with conventional car parks, the system will be able to provide 30% to 100% more parking spaces within the same footprint.