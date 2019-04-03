Gov’t to amend fugitive rules

The Government is looking into a system to ensure that no fugitive offenders can stay in Hong Kong, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said today.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Cheng said the city has no proper rule-based means for surrendering fugitive offenders to jurisdictions without agreements.

She added Hong Kong has agreements with 20 jurisdictions around the world, which range from common law, civil law and Islamic law countries.

“We do respect the jurisdiction and the system that they have in the other places and we must ensure that we have a proper rule-based system as a rule of law society in order to deal with these matters.”

Each case will be examined by Department of Justice and gone through the court’s hearing before the Chief Executive’s final decision, she added.