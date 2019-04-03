2m care scheme forms received
April 3, 2019
The Government has received more than two million applications for the Caring & Sharing Scheme, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.
Speaking at the Legislative Council Chief Executive’s Question Time, Mrs Lam noted a lot of clerical and verification work is needed to handle such a large volume of applications.
She said the Government will not be too strict about the scheme’s application deadline.
The Chief Executive also said the Government will ensure the $4,000 will be given to eligible applicants.
She added the Financial Secretary and relevant departments will study ways to handle cases where people fail to submit applications.