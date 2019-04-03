Measles cases on the rise

Four more men have contracted measles, with three working at the airport and one from a public hospital.

The three airport staff, aged 23 to 29, had fever, cough or rash in late March. They were hospitalised between March 29 and 31.

They did not have contact with measles patients during the incubation period and visited a number of public places during the communicable period.

The fourth patient, aged 23, works at Princess Margaret Hospital as radiographer. He got fever and rash on April 1 and was hospitalised.

He neither travelled recently nor visited the airport. The Department of Health has notified the Hospital Authority of the case.

The Department of Health expected the measles outbreak at the airport will not end in the near future. The control measures there including vaccination and blood testing services will continue until further notice.

Details of target groups eligible for vaccination at the airport and the arrangements are available here.

As of 5pm today, 7,645 shots have been given out at the airport’s vaccination stations.