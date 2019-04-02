HK, SZ review co-operation

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (front row, second left) speaks at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Co-operation Meeting.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Shenzhen Mayor Chen Rugui chaired the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Co-operation Meeting in Shenzhen today.

Both sides reviewed the achievements made since the last meeting and set out the directions for co-operation in the coming year.

Mr Cheung said with the concerted efforts of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, good progress has been made on various fronts.

Looking ahead, he said Hong Kong and Shenzhen will deepen co-operation through participating in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

“We will steadfastly take forward initiatives as set out in the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area that are pertaining to Hong Kong and Shenzhen co-operation and see through their effective implementation.

“The goal is to develop the bay area into an international innovation and technology hub and an international first-class bay area ideal for living, working and travelling,” he added.

